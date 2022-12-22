A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 450.9% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $57.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

