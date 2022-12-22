Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment (LON:AEMC) Trading Up 0.7%

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (LON:AEMC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 715 ($8.69) and last traded at GBX 715 ($8.69). Approximately 16,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 20,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 710 ($8.62).

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 715 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 715. The firm has a market capitalization of £328.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Profile

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

