Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Gap Up to $9.90

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $10.19. Absolute Software shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 8 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Absolute Software Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

Absolute Software Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Absolute Software

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -45.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 469.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 238,568 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Absolute Software by 2.5% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,943,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 120,581 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 16.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 329,033 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 137,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 529,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 89,581 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

