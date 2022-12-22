Acala Token Achieves Market Cap of $70.84 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Acala Token has a market cap of $70.84 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000744 BTC on exchanges.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12091087 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $999,589.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

