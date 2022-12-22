Achain (ACT) Market Cap Hits $1.29 Million

Achain (ACT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $109,338.27 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00026142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004750 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004355 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

