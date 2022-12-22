ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Buys 6,500 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 6,500 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $58,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,166,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,454,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Monday, December 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 979 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,879.53.

On Thursday, December 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 3,109 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $28,664.98.

On Monday, December 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 9,305 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,629.55.

On Friday, December 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $5,973.47.

On Monday, November 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 825 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,262.50.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,704 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $16,528.80.

On Friday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,895.50.

On Friday, October 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,354 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,903.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,824 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $55,661.04.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,306 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,581.20.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE ACR traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 21,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,883. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 150.87, a quick ratio of 150.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ACRES Commercial Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.