ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Trading Down 0.9%

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €6.68 ($7.11) and last traded at €6.74 ($7.17). Approximately 3,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.80 ($7.23).

ADLER Real Estate Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $737.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.73.

ADLER Real Estate Company Profile

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in – or on the outskirts of – large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

