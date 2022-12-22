Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $337.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $413.88.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $341.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $582.88.

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after acquiring an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

