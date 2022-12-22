Adrian Griffin Acquires 1,400,561 Shares of Reedy Lagoon Co. Limited (ASX:RLC) Stock

Reedy Lagoon Co. Limited (ASX:RLC – Get Rating) insider Adrian Griffin bought 1,400,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$16,806.73 ($11,279.69).

Reedy Lagoon Stock Performance

Reedy Lagoon Company Profile

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited explores for mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It primarily explores for lithium, iron ore, magnetite, and gold deposits. The company owns interests in the Alkali Lake North and the Clayton Valley lithium brine projects covering a combined area of 3,502 hectares located in Nevada, the United States.

