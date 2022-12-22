Adshares (ADS) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $44.17 million and $246,148.72 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00007658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00026333 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004765 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002308 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000861 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,223,314 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.