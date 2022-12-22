Adshares Price Hits $1.29 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00007649 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $43.98 million and $197,504.16 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00026241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004766 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002316 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000865 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,223,310 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars.

