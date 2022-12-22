Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Lev Mizikovsky Buys 20,000 Shares

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Rating) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,180.00 ($30,322.15).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 100,000 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$224,900.00 ($150,939.60).

On Monday, October 24th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 250,000 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$562,500.00 ($377,516.78).

Advance ZincTek Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 17.88 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Advance ZincTek Company Profile

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

Featured Stories

