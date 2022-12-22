Adviser Investments LLC Buys 24,144 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,144 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $149.28 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of -302.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

