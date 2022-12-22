AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Has $190,000 Stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,873 shares during the quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NHS. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 155,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 41,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 1,224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 170,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 157,771 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock remained flat at $8.60 during midday trading on Thursday. 52,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,447. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

