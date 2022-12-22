Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $21.34. 6,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,061,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 11.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.25 million, a P/E ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. Research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $559,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,101.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 3,474 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $93,832.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,177 shares in the company, valued at $247,870.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,992 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 60,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

