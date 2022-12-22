aelf (ELF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $75.78 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $75.78 million and $7.94 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00026332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004757 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007625 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,590,454 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

