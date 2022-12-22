Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $58.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $62.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

NYSE:AJRD opened at $55.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Institutional Trading of Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

