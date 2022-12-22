Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Natixis bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

