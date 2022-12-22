Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Aethlon Medical Stock Performance
Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.
Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.