Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.61-$5.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.21.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $150.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.72. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,692 shares of company stock worth $34,319,577.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,681.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 179,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,799,000 after purchasing an additional 173,383 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 286.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 199,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 147,766 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

