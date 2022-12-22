Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $314.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.98.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.