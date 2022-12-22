Algorand Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $64.59 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00069004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00052443 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021823 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,356,622,152 coins and its circulating supply is 7,134,424,023 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

