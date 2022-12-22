Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $87.89. 413,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,804,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.14. The company has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $138.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.94.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

