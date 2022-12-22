AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Stock Price Up 0%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.19. 13,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33.

Institutional Trading of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

