Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.95

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$24.95 and last traded at C$24.81, with a volume of 217476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on AP.UN. CIBC reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.50 to C$33.75 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

