Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.36

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 41251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. TheStreet cut Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 9.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $237,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 25.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 130,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

