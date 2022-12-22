Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 850 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,374,000 after acquiring an additional 601,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.18. 119,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,447,497. The firm has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.