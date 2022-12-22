Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

QUAL traded up $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $115.55. 784,047 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average of $115.17. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

