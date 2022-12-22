Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 13,253 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 80,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,220. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

