Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 189,122 shares of company stock valued at $28,735,207 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM stock traded down $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $127.41. 115,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,008,405. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.60 and a 12-month high of $260.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

