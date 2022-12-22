Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,109,849 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

