Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.05. The company had a trading volume of 81,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,779. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

