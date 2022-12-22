Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $26.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 22.4% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,491,000 after purchasing an additional 56,511 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $306,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.20. 51,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,404. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

