Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $399,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Altus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,221,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,879,000 after acquiring an additional 324,905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,817. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average of $105.37.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

