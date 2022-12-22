Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces $0.20 Not Available Dividend

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced a Not Available dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the e-commerce giant on Monday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.5 %

Amazon.com stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 208,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,801,968. The company has a market capitalization of $863.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.63. Amazon.com has a one year low of $84.33 and a one year high of $172.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. RBO & Co. LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,046.6% during the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,513.6% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

