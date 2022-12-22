AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 622,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 29,425,708 shares.The stock last traded at $4.46 and had previously closed at $5.30.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.72.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.60.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
