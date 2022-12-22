AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 622,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 29,425,708 shares.The stock last traded at $4.46 and had previously closed at $5.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 12.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 50.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 137.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 271,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 156,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

