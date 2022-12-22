American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Shares Down 0%

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.90 and last traded at $34.90. Approximately 713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 126.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,058,000.

