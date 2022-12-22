American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in American Electric Power by 96.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 411,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 202,100 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.4% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.13. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.