American Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,575 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.11. 20,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

