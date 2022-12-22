American Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $161,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $225,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.65. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,664. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.03 and its 200 day moving average is $249.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $327.81.

