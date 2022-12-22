American Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,729 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

