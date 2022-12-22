American Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.66. 15,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

