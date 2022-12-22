American Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $24.41 Million Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 560,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,406,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 4.2% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,029. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.13. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $53.47.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.