American Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 791.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Datadog by 240.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Datadog by 2.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Down 4.9 %

Datadog stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 27,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,531. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $186.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $91.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. KeyCorp raised their target price on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 200,399 shares worth $15,111,677. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

