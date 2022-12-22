American Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49,535.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after buying an additional 196,903 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,699,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.55. The company had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,008. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.46. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $127.90.

