American Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 2.7% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $15,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP remained flat at $52.40 during midday trading on Thursday. 23,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,043. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $63.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.41.

