American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/16/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $31.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

12/2/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $36.00.

11/29/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/29/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/29/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

11/22/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

11/11/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/8/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $36.00.

11/7/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/24/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.14. 1,708,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $814,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 953,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after buying an additional 39,221 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

