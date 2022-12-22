American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Trading Up 6.7%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AHOTF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

