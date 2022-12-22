American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Trading Up 6.7%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on AHOTF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Trading Up 6.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Hotel Income Properties REIT (AHOTF)
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.