American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in American International Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in American International Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American International Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.68. American International Group has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

