Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $307.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,682. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $339.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

