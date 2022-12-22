Analysts Set Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) PT at $5.38

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.38.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GRAB. Citigroup cut their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
Grab Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of GRAB opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $7.53.
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
