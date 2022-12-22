Analysts Set Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) PT at $5.38

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRAB. Citigroup cut their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $7.53.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Grab Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Grab by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,128,000 after acquiring an additional 36,542,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grab by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,537,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530,705 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Grab in the third quarter worth $75,588,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grab by 37.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,248,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Grab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,097,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 145,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.